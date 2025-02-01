Budget
Online platforms and workers to benefit as Budget formalises gig economy
Summary
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement that gig workers will receive health insurance under the government’s flagship scheme is expected to increase interest in gig work, industry insiders told Mint.
Online platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart are likely to see increased interest for delivery-partner and warehouse-worker jobs as the Union Budget has proposed formalising the gig economy, industry executives told Mint.
