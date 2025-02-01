Online platforms and workers to benefit as Budget formalises gig economy

Krishna of Vahan.ai added that digital platforms must work closely with the government to incorporate the changes. “No one party can take on the challenge alone. It's good that the government is putting some skin in the game because if the platforms are expected to take on the entire burden, it will stunt their innovation and growth, which will be bad for our economy in general," he said, adding that details of the framework and budget allocation for the scheme are yet to be chalked out.