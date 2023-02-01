Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Narendra Modi government's final Budget ahead of the general elections. Despite the FM's insistence that the Indian economy was "on the right track", Opposition leaders have remained wary. While some including Congress leader Kari Chidambaram welcomed newly announced tax cuts, others such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav insisted that the Budget had given ‘nirasha’ (despair) to people of the country.

“There are some good things in Union Budget 2023, but there was no mention of MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment and inflation. Some fundamental questions remained to be answered," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

“I am a believer in a low tax regime. So, any tax cuts are welcome because giving more money into the hands of the people is the best way to boost the economy," added fellow Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram.

Congress leader K Suresh meanwhile dubbed it a ‘pro-corporate budget’ that ignored the interests of the common man. “This budget is for Adani, Ambani, Gujarat."

2014 में केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने कहा कि:-



2022 में किसानों की आय दुगुनी करेंगे।



2022 में सबको आवास देंगे।



2022 तक 80 करोड़ लोगों को नौकरी-रोजगार देंगे



अब 2023 भी आ गया लेकिन इनकी जुमलेबाजी की आदत नहीं गयी।



BJP को 100% सांसद देने वाले बिहार को भाजपाइयों ने बजट में फिर ठगा। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 1, 2023

“There is nothing in the 2023 Budget. It is like ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ - nothing comes true when you wake up after a dream. Also, nothing was mentioned about how to control inflation and unemployment," said JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan.

"The budget was presented keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and there was nothing special mention for the middle-class people. Looking at the budget, it seems as if it has been created to specially care about the 'Hum Do Humare Do' as it is evident from the significantly reduced highest slab for Income Tax payers. People understand it well whom have they done it for," opined TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha.

दिल्ली वालों के साथ फिर से सौतेला बर्ताव। दिल्ली वालों ने पिछले साल 1.75 लाख करोड़ से ज़्यादा इनकम टैक्स दिया। उस में से मात्र 325 करोड़ रुपये दिल्ली के विकास के लिए दिये। ये तो दिल्ली वालों के साथ घोर अन्याय है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Yadav insisted that this was a budget “for the benefit of a few rich people" and would further increases inflation and unemployment.

“The BJP is completing a decade of its budgets, but when it did not give anything to the public earlier, what will it give now? It does not give 'asha' but 'nirasha' to farmers, labourers, youth, women, professionals and the business class," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

His spouse and newly elected SP lawmaker Dimple Yadav appeared to concur, calling it a ‘budget presented with elections in mind’ that gave some relaxations to the middle class.

“Government hasn't said anything about MSP for farmers, employment and youth. Railways also ignored in this budget. It has been a disappointing budget," she said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meanwhile said that the latest budget was the ‘same’ as those coming in for the past eight to nine years. As the PDP chief put it, people who had risen above the poverty level were now falling below the level once again.

“Taxes increased, money not being spent on welfare schemes and subsidies. Tax being collected for some crony capitalists and big businessmen. Public should benefit from taxes but it's breaking their back…Instead of benefitting them (common people), welfare schemes and subsidies are being scrapped," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)