'Sapno Ka Saudagar': Opposition leaders decry ‘election-centric' 2023 Budget as some laud tax cuts
While some including Congress leader Kari Chidambaram welcomed the newly announced tax cuts, others such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav insisted that the Budget had given ‘nirasha’ (despair) to people of the country.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Narendra Modi government's final Budget ahead of the general elections. Despite the FM's insistence that the Indian economy was "on the right track", Opposition leaders have remained wary. While some including Congress leader Kari Chidambaram welcomed newly announced tax cuts, others such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav insisted that the Budget had given ‘nirasha’ (despair) to people of the country.
