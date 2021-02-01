OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Outlay of 4071 cr announced for Information and Broadcasting Ministry
Prasar Bharati
Prasar Bharati

Outlay of 4071 cr announced for Information and Broadcasting Ministry

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 09:54 PM IST PTI

  • The allocation to Prasar Bharati has been reduced to 2640.11 crore from 2889.36 crore allotted to it in the last fiscal
  • A total of 971.26 crore has been allocated for information and publicity

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an outlay of 4071.23 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the 2021-2022 fiscal, a decrease of 303 crore from last year.

The allocation to Prasar Bharati has been reduced to 2640.11 crore from 2889.36 crore allotted to it in the last fiscal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

However, the budget for other autonomous bodies like Press Council of India and Films and Television Institute of India (FTII) went up, with the PCI getting 20 crore this time compared to 8.9 crore in 2020-21 and FTII getting 58.58 crore this time as compared to 49.40 crore last fiscal.

For Indian Institute of Mass Communication, the government has earmarked 65 crore, up from 61.30 crore allocated for 2020-21.

In the budget, the allocation for broadcasting under the social services head has gone down from 3218.56 crore to 2921.11 crore. A total of 971.26 crore has been allocated for information and publicity.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the Budget as "forward looking", saying India not only won the battle against COVID-19 but also headed towards prosperity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout