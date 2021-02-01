Outlay of 4071 cr announced for Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an outlay of ₹4071.23 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the 2021-2022 fiscal, a decrease of ₹303 crore from last year.

The allocation to Prasar Bharati has been reduced to ₹2640.11 crore from ₹2889.36 crore allotted to it in the last fiscal.

However, the budget for other autonomous bodies like Press Council of India and Films and Television Institute of India (FTII) went up, with the PCI getting ₹20 crore this time compared to ₹8.9 crore in 2020-21 and FTII getting ₹58.58 crore this time as compared to ₹49.40 crore last fiscal.

For Indian Institute of Mass Communication, the government has earmarked ₹65 crore, up from ₹61.30 crore allocated for 2020-21.

In the budget, the allocation for broadcasting under the social services head has gone down from ₹3218.56 crore to ₹2921.11 crore. A total of ₹971.26 crore has been allocated for information and publicity.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the Budget as "forward looking", saying India not only won the battle against COVID-19 but also headed towards prosperity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via