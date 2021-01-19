Past budgets have tossed around tax rules for MF investors

Despite the increase of LTCG rate in 2018, the budget did not change the qualifying period for the same, creating a disparity between equity and debt fund taxation. Debt funds are taxed at the slab rate under STCG if sold within three years and at 20% with the benefit of indexation under LTCG after this period. The qualifying period for LTCG in debt is three years. “Having one year as the threshold for equity in the long term incentivizes a trading mentality and not long-term investing. This needs to be increased and at least brought on a par with debt," said Sadagopan