Pay tax on high-premium Ulips, interest from big PF contributions

High-premium Ulips

In a bid to bring the taxation of Ulips on a par with that of equity-oriented mutual funds, the budget has proposed that there will be no tax exemption on the maturity proceeds of Ulips with an annual premium above ₹2.5 lakh. The rule will apply on Ulips issued on or after 1 February 2021. However, the claim received from such Ulips on the death of the policyholder will remain tax-exempt