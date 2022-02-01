Paytm shares jump after Budget announcement on digital payment banks

Advising investors to add Paytm shares in one's portfolio for long-term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Paytm stocks have been under severe beating since its listing and recent announcement by FM Nirmala Sitharaman is going to work as a catalyst that a quality stock like Paytm needs. In next one year, the stock may go up to ₹1400 levels." He advised investors to keep on accumulating if there is 4-5 per cent dip in the counter from current levels as the stock has escalated after a long time and people might think of short term profit booking at around 1000 to ₹1050 levels."