He said for the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kick-started for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. “It will facilitate modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages," he said.

“Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free," PM Modi said.

He also said that an announcement of over ₹2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred to farmers and budget will double farmers' income.

“For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced," the PM said.

The prime minister further said that this budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. “It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth," he added.

PM Modi said he will speak in detail on the Budget at 11 am tomorrow.

