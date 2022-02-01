Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Budget / News /  'People-friendly and progressive': PM Modi on FM Sitharaman's Budget 2022

'People-friendly and progressive': PM Modi on FM Sitharaman's Budget 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 03:33 PM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi said he will speak in detail on the Budget at 11 am tomorrow

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Budget 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting  "people-friendly and progressive budget". 

Union Budget 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting  "people-friendly and progressive budget". 

He said for the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kick-started for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. “It will facilitate modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages," he said. 

He said for the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kick-started for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. “It will facilitate modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages," he said. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free," PM Modi said.

He also said that an announcement of over 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred to farmers and budget will double farmers' income. 

“For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced," the PM said.

The prime minister further said that this budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. “It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth," he added. 

PM Modi said he will speak in detail on the Budget at 11 am tomorrow. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!