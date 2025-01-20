Budget
Plans for battery swapping policy on backburner
20 Jan 2025
Summary
- The focus now is on developing a robust network of battery charging stations, and designing compact and efficient batteries
A federal policy to encourage battery swapping for electric vehicles may go on the backburner, two people aware of the matter said, in the backdrop of industry fears that forcing common standards is not practical and will hurt innovation.
