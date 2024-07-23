PM Modi reaches Parliament before FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget

PM Modi reaches Parliament before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union budget. FM Sitharaman set to create history with her seventh consecutive Budget speech, marking the first complete financial budget of PM Modi's third term.

Updated23 Jul 2024, 10:57 AM IST
PM Modi reaches Parliament before FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget.
PM Modi reaches Parliament before FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Parliament ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation at 11 a.m. today, July 23. The Union Cabinet approved the full-time budget of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

Sitharaman is all set to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget at 11 am today during the Budget Session of Parliament. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also arrived at Parliament before the Budget presentation.

The Union Budget 2024-25 is expected to focus on revising the income tax structure to benefit taxpayers in all segments and enhancing the ease of doing business in India.

Finance Minister's speech is likely to begin at 11 am on July 23, 2024. Notably, Sitharaman also makes history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches. She now surpasses former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959-64.

Notably, this is also the first complete financial budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term.

The Budget is an annual financial statement from the centre which outlines its proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal (FY25) — from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

It outlines the government's achievements of the past financial year and outlines goals and allocations for the financial year ahead. It aims to meet requirements for policies, allocations and plans for the financial year ahead.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on July 22 and Sitharaman tabled the 2024 Economic Survey document a day ahead of the Union Budget due today. The Session is likely to have 16 sittings over 22 days, and is expected to conclude on August 12.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:57 AM IST
