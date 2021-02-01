Budget 2021: 1.1 lakh crore for Indian Railways, FM announces mega rail plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman announced to provide ₹1.1 lakh crore for Indian Railways in FY22 in Union Budget 2021. Of total, ₹1.07 lakh crore of provision to Indian Railway in FY22 will be for capital expenditure, she announced.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors.

Government will undertake future freight corridor development projects, she announced. "We will work towards raising the share of public transport with an outlay of ₹18,000 crore," she announced.

Metrolite and Metroneo technologies will be deployed in tier-2 cities and along the periphery of tier-1 cities, she announced.

Finance Minister said 100 electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman also said national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched and pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetised.

