Real Estate Budget 2023: 10 major announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group said “The Indian real estate was looking forward to the upcoming budget, as a slew of policy overhauls and regulatory impetus were expected. In this regard, nothing has been announced and this is a little disappointing. However, the silver line is the government’s push toward urban development and infrastructure growth through increased capital investments. The overall Capex for the given fiscal has been increased to INR 10 lakh Crores, close to 3.3% of the total GDP. This will give a huge push to physical infrastructures such as highways & roadways, railway corridors, urban corridors, industrial clusters, aviation, etc. This can have a multiplier effect on the overall economy, job creation, expansion in the entrepreneurial ecosystems, and a general surge in income levels. The positive ramification of such a gigantic shift won’t just be restricted to housing but also commercial, warehouse, retail and other categories of Indian real estate. The government has also increased the allocation for PM Awas Yojna, which is a laudable step."