Realty’s home truths

To further incentivize homebuyers and real estate developers, the government has extended the period for increase in the safe harbour limit from 10% to 20% for the sale of residential units. Basically, a homebuyer will not have to pay additional tax if the actual transaction value is below the circle rate by up to 20%. “If a buyer purchases a property below the circle rate, and if the difference does not exceed 20%, there will be no tax implications on him. It is good for the housing market as even if a few deals happen below circle rates, there will be no penalty on either the buyer or seller," said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.