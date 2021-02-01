OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Rs3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Halwa ceremony to mark the commencement of Budget printing process for Union Budget 2019-20, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Rs3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 01:20 PM IST PTI

Government is also working on a national language translation initiative

The government has allocated 3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative.

Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than 4,000 crore over five years.

In other measures, she said the government has also proposed to set up a conciliatory mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes.

Further, the government also proposed to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, Sitharaman said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

