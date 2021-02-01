Rs3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman

Rs3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 01:20 PM IST
Government is also working on a national language translation initiative
The government has allocated ₹3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative.
Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than ₹4,000 crore over five years.
In other measures, she said the government has also proposed to set up a conciliatory mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes.
Further, the government also proposed to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, Sitharaman said.
