Rs3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman

Government is also working on a national language translation initiative

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has allocated ₹3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The government has allocated ₹3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than ₹4,000 crore over five years.

In other measures, she said the government has also proposed to set up a conciliatory mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the government also proposed to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, Sitharaman said.