No direct steps, but there's still budget cheer for car, 2-wheeler, tractor cos
Summary
- Schemes on skilling and upskilling of workers, apprentices as well as employment generation initiatives for manufacturing to help the industry. Higher rural incomes and agriculture upgrade will benefit too.
New Delhi: Measures to support agriculture, lift farm incomes and attract more youth to the workforce, particularly in entry-level manufacturing, are likely to boost disposable incomes and aid demand for automobiles. The Union budget's ₹2.66 trillion promise for rural development and ₹1.5 lakh crore for agriculture may also spell good news for the tractor and light commercial vehicles sector.