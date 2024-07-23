Sitharaman announced that a new centrally sponsored scheme for skilling workers will benefit two million youth over a period of five years. Also, 1,000 industrial training institutes (ITIs) will be upgraded in a hub & spoke mode, with updated course content to be tailored to the needs of the industry, particularly emerging sectors like electric vehicles. The move addresses a crucial skill gap in electric vehicle manufacturing, as demand for highly skilled workers rises and academic curriculums lag industry needs.