NEW DELHI : At a time when rural India is grappling with low wages, high food prices, falling incomes and pandemic-induced job losses, the budget presented on Tuesday slashed funding under the flagship rural jobs scheme by 25% compared to the previous year’s expenditure.

The budget papers revealed that the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was allocated ₹73,000 crore for 2022-23 (budget estimate or BE), compared to ₹98,000 crore spent under the scheme in 2021-22 (revised estimate or RE). In 2020-21, the actual funding under the scheme was over ₹1.1 trillion.

The paucity of funds is likely to hit rural India hard as over ₹12,000 crore from the next year’s budget allocation will be used to meet pending payments for financial year 2021-22, said Debmalya Nandy, member, NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, a policy advocacy group.

“If the govt wants to provide employment to all active job card holding families (9.94 crore), they will only be able to provide some 20 days as per the current per person per day average cost of ₹298," Nandy added. Under the scheme, rural households are entitled to 100 days of work in a year.

“The MGNREGS remains the only lifeline for the vast section of landless, informal sector and migrant workers, who have borne the brunt of repeated pandemic waves and lack of employment opportunities," CRISIL Ratings said in a note last week, arguing for a higher allocation under the scheme and introducing a similar scheme for urban areas.

Among other rural focused schemes, the budget raised funding for the National Rural Drinking Water Mission to ₹60,000 crore in 2022-23 (BE) from ₹45,011 in 2021-22 (RE). The allocation was made with an aim to provide 3.8 crore rural families with piped water, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. She added that in the past two years 5.5 crore families were provided tap water connections under the scheme.

The budget marginally cut funding under the Prime Minister’s rural housing scheme to ₹20,000 crore in 2022-23 (BE), from ₹20,390 crore in the previous year (RE). However, funding for the rural roads scheme was raised significantly, from ₹14,000 crore last year (RE) to ₹19,000 crore in 2022-23 (BE).

Overall, Rs1.36 trillion was budgeted for the rural development department, a drop of 11% compared to last year.

