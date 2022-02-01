Rural jobs scheme sees 25% fund cut

Among other rural focused schemes, the budget raised funding for the National Rural Drinking Water Mission to ₹60,000 crore in 2022-23 (BE) from ₹45,011 in 2021-22 (RE). The allocation was made with an aim to provide 3.8 crore rural families with piped water, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. She added that in the past two years 5.5 crore families were provided tap water connections under the scheme.

