Senior citizens above 75 years exempted from filing income tax return

The individual will have to furnish a declaration to the bank. “The declaration shall be containing such particulars, in such form and verified in such manner, as may be prescribed. Once the declaration is furnished, the specified bank would be required to compute the income of such senior citizen after giving effect to the deduction allowable under Chapter VI-A and rebate allowable under section 87A of the Act, for the relevant assessment year and deduct income tax on the basis of rates in force," the Budget document said.