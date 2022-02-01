Sensex rises 800 points after Budget. Experts recommend these stocks to buy

Speaking on post-budget stocks to buy; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "The big highlight of the budget is the 35 per cent increase in Capex following the same increment last year means the government's main focus on manufacturing and infrastructure that will automatically result in growth and employment. There was no negative surprise for the market in light of state elections. Overall the budget is sensible to give more fuel to the growth engine of the economy. The investor needs to be focused on Capital Goods and Infra sector and think of buying stocks like Thermax, L&T, Siemens, Grindwell Norton, KNR Construction, PNC infra, ACC."

