Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Budget / News /  Significant announcements for banking and finance in Budget 2022: SBI chairman

Significant announcements for banking and finance in Budget 2022: SBI chairman

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the budget continues to strike a balance between the challenges posed by the recurring COVID-19 waves and the need to contain the economic damage due to pandemic.
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Livemint

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that there were significant announcements for banking and finance in this years' Budget

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The introduction of the central bank digital currency, digital banking push, amendments to strengthen the bankruptcy law, and more credit lines for small businesses, were among key focus areas for the banking sector in Union Budget 2022.

The introduction of the central bank digital currency, digital banking push, amendments to strengthen the bankruptcy law, and more credit lines for small businesses, were among key focus areas for the banking sector in Union Budget 2022.

While presenting her fourth budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union budget has been made to ensure the development of every sector keeping in mind the vision for the next 25 years.

While presenting her fourth budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union budget has been made to ensure the development of every sector keeping in mind the vision for the next 25 years.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that there were significant announcements for banking and finance in this years' Budget.

"On the banking and finance side, the announcements are significant. The budget proposes to set up 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country by Scheduled Commercial Banks. This proposal is in sync with our ongoing digital banking initiatives. The most significant announcement of the budget is higher allocation to Capital expenditure and extension of ECLGS - particularly the specific support to hospitality & related sectors. The Budget is a very well-crafted statement of intent, drawing from the experience and enhancing growth prospects of India in post COVID world."said SBI chairman.

He further added that the budget continues to strike a balance between the challenges posed by the recurring COVID-19 waves and the need to contain the economic damage due to pandemic. The budget achieves this delicate balance quite well. “The emphasis going forward is on seven parallel tracks - PM GatiShakti, Inclusive Development, Productivity Enhancement & Investment, Sunrise Opportunities, Energy Transition and Climate Action and Financing of Investments," SBI chairman said.

However, no mention was made on promises of privatisation of public sector banks (PSUs) announced by FM Sitharaman in the last budget.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!