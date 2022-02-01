Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 km of network will be brought under Kavach, the indigenous world-class technology for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later explained why it was significant. He said that indigenously-developed anti-collision technology KAVACH is SIL4 (Safety integrity level) certified which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years.

Presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman also announced 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.

Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises, besides taking the lead in integration of Postal and Railways networks to provide seamless solutions for movement of parcels, the finance minister said.

The budget has also proposed ‘One Station-One Product’ concept to help local businesses and supply chains.

"One hundred PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals for multi-modal logistics facilities will be developed during the next three years," she said.

