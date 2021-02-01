Sitharaman steps up capital spending to salvage economy

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a 26% increase in capital spending for FY22 to Rs5.54 trillion to rev up India's economic engine. India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 7.7% this fiscal year due to the covid-led disruptions.

The government has also raised spending from the originally estimated ₹4.12 trillion to ₹4.39 trillion for FY21 to help the economy find a footing amid the covid crisis, the minister said.

Of the ₹5.54 trillion earmarked for next fiscal year, ₹44,000 crore will be kept aside for agencies and departments which show good progress and were in need for extra funds.

Besides, the Narendra Modi administration will also offer an additional Rs2 trillion to states and autonomous bodies for their own capital spending, Sitharaman said. The Centre will also workout a way to nudge states to spend more, she added.

Implication:

Higher capital spending will help finance projects under the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP), which will not only help in creating assets, but also prove to be a stimulus for the recession-hit economy.

Around 7,400 projects are part of NIP. “The NIP is a specific target which this government is committed to achieving. It requires a major increase in funding from both government and the financial sector," Sitharaman said. In order to achieve this, the minister also proposed to create a development finance institution, as well as an asset monetization programme, to find resources.

Context:

Economists and industry representatives have been pitching for greater capital spending and infrastructure creation by the central government considering its multiplier effect in economic growth and job creation. This is especially important given thprivate investment and consumption remain sluggish, dampening the pace of economic recovery.





