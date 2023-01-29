Sitharaman’s FY24 Budget may avoid populism, history shows why

The analysis, to some extent, also points towards a shift in capital spending (on infrastructure) in pre-election year budgets under the NDA, while there was a relative thrust towards social expenditure under UPA rule. “The focus on rural areas has always been heavy as agriculture employs the largest labour in the country," Rangan said. “However, over time, with migration into urban regions and growth of the services sector’s role in domestic growth, the need for infrastructure has become glaring."