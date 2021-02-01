Six pillars of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2021

While presenting her third Union budget in the backdrop of the worst human and economic tragedy suffered in modern times, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget proposals rest on six pillars. Mint takes a look at some of the important focus areas under these themes, that underlined the budget making exercise.

Six pillars—

Health and Wellbeing

A record outlay of ₹2.23 trillion including for new schemes such as PM AtmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and Urban Jal Jeevan Mission.

Physical & Financial Capital, and Infrastructure

Capital expenditure to be raised by more than a third to ₹5.54 trillion, along with a Development Financial Institution to be set up, having a ₹5 trillion lending portfolio over the next three years. Also, asset reconstruction company and asset management company for stressed debt asset resolution.

Inclusive Development for Aspirational India

Social security benefits to be extended to gig and platform workers and minimum wages to be extended to all worker categories, who will also be covered by the Employees State Insurance Corporation. Women workers also allowed across categories and in the night shifts.

Reinvigorating Human Capital

India to export skilled professionals, benchmark skill qualifications, conduct assessment and certification, to more countries including the United Arab Emirates.

Innovation and R&D

₹50,000 crore outlay for the National Research Foundation to focus on national priority thrust areas. With an eye on China, India to also launch a ₹4,000 crore deep ocean mission for survey exploration.

Minimum Government and Maximum Governance

Rationalization of the functioning of tribunals and a conciliation mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes with state-run firms.

