Small and marginal oil & gas cos want windfall tax exemption on annual oil production share

According to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), in the third round of DSF auctions earlier this year, it offered 32 contract areas with a total resource potential of around 230 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMtoe)/1.7 billion barrels (oil and oil equivalent of gas (OEG)). The government introduced DSF in October 2015 to monetise unmonetised discoveries of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL). Under the DSF policy, two bid rounds in 2016 and 2018 were conducted wherein 54 contract areas with 101 fields were offered. The third round of DSF was conducted in April this year.