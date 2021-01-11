StanChart sees India charting course to a tighter budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely target fiscal deficit -- the gap between income and expenditure -- at 5.3% of gross domestic product in the budget for the year starting April 1, the bank’s Chief South Asia economist Anubhuti Sahay wrote in a report to clients. That will be slimmer than the current year’s number, which Standard Chartered expects to be 6.7% of GDP, or even as high as 8.4% if factoring in off-budget spending to help the economy shake off the pandemic fallout.