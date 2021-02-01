Budget cheers stock market. Should you change your investment strategy now?

The benchmark index Sensex gained over 2,300 points, 5% up on Monday as the stock market participants reacted positively to the budget announcements. The stock market investors pushed the index to close at 48,600 levels. Should you change your investment strategy as the stock markets seem to be overwhelmed with positive sentiments? Well, investment experts do not believe so.

"It is an investor-friendly budget with the FM taking aim squarely at reducing any procedural friction on investing incuding pre-filled capital gains when filing taxes to introducing Investor Charter as a right of all investors across financial instruments. However, like most budgets, this one also does not warrant any change in strategy. A new bench-mark is a classic affirmation of what consistent investing can achieve," says Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO - Kuvera.in .

Investment advisors ask investors to stick to their portfolio allocation and follow the SIP route to invest in equities.

"The investors should stick to their strategy of gradually allocating capital through SIP’s and keeping a long term horizon. They should not go overboard with today’s rally and continue allocating capital gradually over the period. The next 3-5 years will witness huge growth for India and will also create a lot of wealth for the investors, the key for investors will be sticking to the strategy," says Divam Sharma, Co-founder, Green Portfolio, SEBI Regd. Portfolio Management services.

Sharma adds, investors should also look for on ground developments to allocate capital to sectors including pharma, infra, agri, chemicals, textile, and automobile.

