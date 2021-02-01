Budget cheers stock market. Should you change your investment strategy now?

"It is an investor-friendly budget with the FM taking aim squarely at reducing any procedural friction on investing incuding pre-filled capital gains when filing taxes to introducing Investor Charter as a right of all investors across financial instruments. However, like most budgets, this one also does not warrant any change in strategy. A new bench-mark is a classic affirmation of what consistent investing can achieve," says Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO - Kuvera.in .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}