Story of Budget 2021, in 9 charts

A part of the increase in the deficit is because the government has recognized off-budget liabilities such as subsidy payments to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The rise in food subsidy payments budgeted for the current fiscal accounts for 41% of the Rs7.6 trillion rise in central government expenditure. In fiscal 2022, overall spending is expected to go up only 1% compared to current fiscal levels. But adjusting for the food subsidy bump this year, the spending hike amounts to an 11% jump for the next fiscal.