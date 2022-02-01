Story of Budget 2022, in nine charts

When it comes to states, the Centre’s transfers are projected to remain flat at 30% of gross tax collections. While the Centre-states tussle over sharing of resources may not be as palpable as it was in 2020-21, the decline from 37% in 2018-19 may leave some states, especially those ruled by non-Bharatiya Janata Party governments, fuming. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states get 41% of the divisible pool, but the Centre has been using other means to boost its own kitty, such as cesses, which are not a part of the divisible pool. Special loans to boost capex and relaxation in states’ fiscal deficit limits may help, but the flat tax transfer share does little to relieve the fiscal federalism tensions.