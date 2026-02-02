STT hike: Why derivative traders will dump futures for options
Budget 2026's revised Securities Transaction Tax makes futures trading significantly costlier. Experts predict a pivot to options, which see a lower tax increase, to keep trading costs low. This could further cement options' dominance in India's derivatives market.
The proposed increase in the securities transaction tax (STT) on derivatives from the next fiscal could drive a shift in trading from futures to options, where the hike in the levy is comparatively lower, experts said. This could partly offset the estimated 10-15% dent in derivative volumes, according to some of them.