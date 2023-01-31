Survey calls for new mineral policy, extending coal usage

NEW DELHI : Raising concerns over critical minerals becoming new source of discord among countries, the Economic Survey suggested the formulation of a multi-dimensional mineral policy to boost India’s journey of energy transition.

The survey presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday noted that rare earth elements (REEs) and critical minerals are essential for generating renewable energy and these are produced in a few countries and processed in even fewer countries. It said that there is a need to create strategic mineral reserves on the lines of the existing strategic petroleum reserves to ensure a continuous supply of minerals.

Observing that a globally synchronized energy transition to non-fossil fuels might be difficult to achieve if adequate rare earth elements and critical mineral are not available, it said: “Many experts also warn of the availability of rare earth elements and critical minerals to be the next geopolitical battleground as crude oil has been over the last fifty years."

“A carefully crafted multi-dimensional mineral policy would reduce our dependence and address the problems for the future. The country has resources of nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and heavy REEs, but further exploration would be needed to evaluate the quantities of their reserves," it said, adding that policies should consider investing in internal research including technological innovation for mineral exploration and processing and the development of recycling, reusing, and repurposing (R3) technologies.

The suggestion comes at a time when the government has major plans to boost the manufacturing of EV batteries in the country along with accelerating the setting up of energy storage systems which require minerals. Currently, China dominates the battery supply chain and India is looking at reducing its almost total import dependence for critical minerals. New Delhi has also looked to foreign partnerships, such as the one established with Australia, to develop India’s latent potential through critical minerals exploration and mining.

While emphasizing the need for energy transition, the survey also observed that the Ukraine war has brought energy security back to limelight and is again among the top priorities across the globe, and there is a need to continue using coal to ensure energy security by developing economies as developmental goals still take priority over climate targets.

Taking a dig at the west for moving back to coal amid their aggressive push for emission control across the globe, the survey said: “It does not seem so strange or irresponsible that developing countries must put their own growth and development aspirations ahead of their global climate obligations when one considers that developed countries set aside their obsessive concerns about climate change and global warming to burn more coal to generate electricity this year."

The statement comes in the backdrop of developed nations asking developing countries to reduce their emissions and the use of coal over the years.

The survey further said that securing funding for a just transition from either developed nations or multilateral organizations is difficult as public finances in developed countries are stretched and they do not seem to have the intent to mobilize adequate resources for climate action in developing countries.

“They also do not have the appetite to provide additional capital to multilateral institutions for them to be able to lend more or mobilise greater resources. Further, the willingness and incentives-alignment of the private sector to undertake long gestation projects are questionable at best or non-existent at worst," it said.

India has set itself an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net zero carbon emission by 2070.