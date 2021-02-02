Tax compliance drive to continue: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

This trend has to continue. Reducing compliance burden and making tax administration simple and effective is something that we will need to do. Today we can see the result of using technology in GST. With data analytics, in a tax base of 1.2 crore people (GST registered entities), we could precisely identify a few thousands trying to game the system. With concerted action against fake invoice dealers and those involved in tax fraud, coupled with other measures, it has been shown it is possible to achieve higher revenue collection without increasing the tax rate and without any harsh coercive action on the ground. If you can take a targeted action against tax evaders, identified through technology and make life simpler for honest taxpayers, it gives very good result. It has been demonstrated in GST and in direct tax, if you look at direct tax revenue collection between April to January this fiscal and the last, the gap is only 6.67%. In the next two months, this gap is going to reduce. We are going in this direction.