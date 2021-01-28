Tax relief will help manage covid pain

The new tax regime provides more flexibility to the taxpayers in terms of where they want to invest. Since taxpayers are not eligible for any tax deduction or exemption under the new tax regime, they are not required to buy specific tax-saving products. However, this aspect has also made the new tax regime less attractive for those who have been availing of deductions and exemptions. With people dealing with financial stress caused by the pandemic, it will be good if a few important deductions are made available in the new tax regime, said experts Mint spoke to.

