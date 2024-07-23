‘Taxing rents only as income from house property’: Deepak Shenoy, govt plugs tax avoidance gap

The Union Budget 2024, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Tuesday, has plugged a gap wherein taxpayers could declare rental income from letting out of a house property under profits and gains from business heads of income.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST
‘Taxing rents only as income from house property’: Deepak Shenoy, govt plugs tax avoidance gap
‘Taxing rents only as income from house property’: Deepak Shenoy, govt plugs tax avoidance gap

The Union Budget 2024, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Tuesday, has plugged a gap wherein taxpayers could declare rental income from letting out of a house property under profits and gains from business heads of income. The move also aims to widen and deepen the tax base.

Now, under the proposed changes, rental income from letting out a residential house property can be offered for tax under income only.

Also Read | Budget basics: Your essential guide to the key numbers, in 11 charts

Reacting to the changes in tax from income from house property, Deepak Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Capitalmind said on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Some people were putting rental income from house as income from business. They could then offset that with "business expenses".

“Now… you have to record that as income from house property (where a flat 30% expense is ok, rest is taxed), ” Shenoy added.

Also Read | A budget indicative of a government in drift

What did the finance minister said?

“It is proposed that income from letting out of a house or part of the house by the owner, shall not be charged under the head ‘profits and gains of business or profession’ and will be chargeable to tax under the head ‘income from house property’ only” Finance Minister said.

Also Read | Budget: ₹26k crore for Bihar highways may boost cement, infra stocks

So, one can claim only the specified deductions under the house property heads of income. As a direct result of this, now tax payable from rental income of let out house property will increase if the house owner was previously declaring house property rental income under the PGBP heads of income.

To deepening the tax base, the finance minister also proposed to increase the Security Transactions Tax on futures and options of securities to 0.02 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively. The finance minister also proposed to tax income received on buy back of shares in the hands of the recipient.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST
HomeBudgetNews‘Taxing rents only as income from house property’: Deepak Shenoy, govt plugs tax avoidance gap

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue