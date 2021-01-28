Technology adoption in education may get special allocation

“The school education department alone has projected a need for almost ₹56,000 crore in front of the 15th Finance Commission for creating ICT facilities in government school during 2021-22 and 2025-26. The higher education department too has projected an amount of ₹63,000 core for the five-year period for making devices such as laptop, tablets, mobiles, and television sets available to students besides creating online courses. And 2021-22 being the first year of this period, budget 21-22 may allocate a portion of it this time," said one of the two officials cited above.