Telcos seek cuts in levies, exemption of import duty on gear in Budget 2021

India ’s telecom operators have urged the finance ministry to reduce levies such as licence fee and spectrum usage charge in the Union Budget 2021 . They have recommended that the import of certain telecom equipment crucial for building infrastructure for 4G (fourth generation) and 5G wireless services should not attract any basic customs duty.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which made a representation to the finance ministry at the end of December listing its Budget expectations, said a 20% import duty on telecom gear such as antennas, optical transport equipment/networks, IP radios, long-term evolution (LTE) products, switches, among others, hurts the cost effectiveness of telcos.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are COAI members.

“This is disrupting the cost-effectiveness of the telcos and impacting the financials of the sector negatively… An exemption from the levy of BCD (basic customs duty) should be granted on telecom equipment," said SP Kochhar, director general, COAI.

Kochhar said customs duty on the import of 4G/5G equipment and network-related products should be nil until India does not have “good-quality" equipment manufactured indigenously at affordable prices. Currently, India imports 85% of its telecom equipment.

The rollout of 5G services will require massive laying of optical fibre and densification of mobile towers, which could lead to an expenditure of thousands of crores for telecom operators, and import duty and other levies by the government could increase the costs.

The total capital expenditure required for the rollout of 5G, including spectrum, sites and fibre, is expected to be ₹1.3-2.3 trillion, of which ₹78,800 crore to ₹1.3 trillion is estimated for metros and A circles, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services released in October.

“In this challenging time, the industry also faces major upcoming expenses on infrastructure upgradation like spectrum auction, 5G introduction, network expansion and fiberisation, which is very critical for providing future communication services for nation-building and rising aspirations of the country," Kochhar said.

The telecom industry contributes nearly ₹58,000 crore annually to the government exchequer, COAI said. Since 2010, the sector has spent ₹3.68 trillion in spectrum auctions alone.

The industry body has demanded that licence fee should be reduced to 1% from the current 3% and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) needs to be abolished. It also urged that the government should lower spectrum usage charge by 3% for all telcos.

“Currently, the total licence fee having a rate of 8% of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) is uniformly applicable to all licensees, of which 5% goes to the USOF and the remaining 3% is levied as licence fee… International benchmarks show that India’s licence fee percent is way above the world average," Kochhar said.

COAI has also sought exemption from goods and services tax (GST) levied on license fee, and spectrum acquired and used, saying that GST on the regulatory levies “compound operational challenges" and are not in line with international practices.

