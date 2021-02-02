Ten takeaways from a Budget aiming for growth

FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2021 speech, which ran into 17,031 words, holds several new ideas to get the economy going again. Though, it could have done without higher import duties. Here’s a one-stop shop for the most important details of the Budget.

Where is the fiscal deficit headed?

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 is believed to balloon to ₹18.49 trillion or 9.5% of the GDP, against the budgeted 3.5%. Fiscal deficit is the gap between what Centre earns and spends. The gross tax collection is likely to fall short by 21.6% to ₹19 trillion this year, thus pushing up the deficit. Owing to a hike in the excise duty on fuel, excise duty collection climbed to ₹3.61 trillion. The fiscal deficit for 2021-22 is expected to be at ₹15.07 trillion or 6.8% of the GDP.

What is the reason behind this jump?

The Food Corporation of India buys rice and wheat directly from farmers and sells it at a lower price via ration shops. The government has to compensate FCI for this subsidy, which it has not done completely over the years. To meet this gap, FCI has had to borrow money from the National Small Savings Fund, where all the money from small savings schemes ends up. The centre has decided to now discontinue this and take on subsidies as a part of its overall expenditure. Due to this, the food subsidies offered to FCI this year have jumped to ₹3.44 trillion against ₹75,000 crore last year. This has pushed up the deficit for the next year as well.

Are there any goodies for the middle class?

Tax slabs remain unchanged, however, senior citizens who only earn a pension will now be spared from filing income tax returns. Also, there was no introduction of wealth tax or any fiddling around with the capital gains tax on stocks. This led to the BSE Sensex rallying by 2,315 points or 5%, from Friday’s close. Besides, the additional deduction of ₹1.5 lakh, currently applicable on interest paid on an affordable home loan, will continue next year.

How much will Centre spend this year?

The government expenditure this year will stand at ₹34.50 trillion, up by 13.5% against the budgeted ₹30.42 trillion. Close to 34% of this expenditure will be made between January and March 2021. In an environment where consumer spending and industrial expansion have taken a beating, the government is stepping in as the spender of the last resort. Curiously, the total expenditure allocated for the next year is at ₹34.83 trillion, despite the fact that the government is initiating many new road projects.

Where does that leave the fiscal stimulus?

When one takes into account the fact that the government has earmarked ₹8.1 trillion towards paying interest on its debt next year, against ₹6.93 trillion it will pay this year the real expenditure for next year will come down. In that sense, the fiscal stimulus from the Union government has come in 2020-21, with expenditure going up by a massive 28.4% in comparison to 2019-20.

Has health spending taken a big leap?

An amount of ₹35,000 crore has been provided towards covid-19 vaccination for 2021-22. The total allocation towards health and well-being for 2021-22 is at ₹2.24 trillion, up by 137% from this year. This also includes a grant of ₹36,022 crore towards water and sanitation. The Centre will also roll-out the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to boost healthcare infra. The scheme has an outlay of around ₹64,180 crore over six years.

Are key disinvestment plans on the cards?

The Centre is aiming to earn ₹1.75 trillion via the disinvestment route next year. Strategic disinvestment of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, etc is in store. The government also hopes to bring in the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India. The target seems a little stretched since, as of 20 January, the government has managed to earn only ₹15,220 crore through this route against a proposed ₹2.1 trillion this year.

What are the new things proposed?

One of the innovative proposals in the Budget is the sale of surplus land lying with the ministries and public sector enterprises. The Centre has raised the foreign direct investment limit in insurance firms to 74%, from the current 49%. It also plans to launch a development financial institution to finance infrastructure projects. There are also plans of launching a “bad bank" to take over the bad loans of public sector banks and help them clean their balance sheets.

What happened to MGNREGS allocations?

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) proved to be a rescuer of the Indian economy this year, by creating rural jobs, with the Centre allocating ₹1.12 trillion towards the scheme. However, the allocation for 2021-22 has been cut by 34.5% to ₹73,000 cr. The government also plans to extend the Ujjwala Scheme, which has benefited 80 million households, to cover 10 million more beneficiaries.

What about import duties on goods?

Like the previous few years, the FM has increased the import duties on a host of goods across sectors like agriculture, chemicals, plastics, automobiles, gems and jewellery etc. This is in line with the narrative of Atmanirbhar India. The idea is that by making imports expensive, the local producers will become competitive and hence, gain market share. The trouble is that the Indian consumer will end up paying more because of this.

Vivek Kaul is author of Bad Money.

