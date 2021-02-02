Ten takeaways from a Budget aiming for growth

The Food Corporation of India buys rice and wheat directly from farmers and sells it at a lower price via ration shops. The government has to compensate FCI for this subsidy, which it has not done completely over the years. To meet this gap, FCI has had to borrow money from the National Small Savings Fund, where all the money from small savings schemes ends up. The centre has decided to now discontinue this and take on subsidies as a part of its overall expenditure. Due to this, the food subsidies offered to FCI this year have jumped to ₹3.44 trillion against ₹75,000 crore last year. This has pushed up the deficit for the next year as well.