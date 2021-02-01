The 10 most important things you need to know about the Budget

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) buys rice and wheat directly from farmers and sells it at a much lower price through the public distribution system. The government has to compensate FCI for this subsidy. In fact, until last year, the government did not compensate FCI completely for this. Among other things, the FCI had to borrow money from the National Small Savings Fund, where all the money from small savings schemes ends up, to meet the gap. The government has decided to discontinue this and take on subsidies as a part of its overall expenditure. Due to this, the food subsidies offered to FCI this year have jumped to ₹3.44 trillion against ₹75,000 crore last year. This has pushed up the deficit for the next year as well.