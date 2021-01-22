The 30 years that changed the country

Today’s Mint carries a special edition on India’s economic reforms that tries to address these questions. It features essays by and interviews with experts and some of the protagonists who influenced policy at crucial junctures. We have spoken with entrepreneurs about how these decisions shaped their businesses. The pages of our special issue are illustrated with art curated from the past decade to point to the ways in which contemporary artists have documented and commented on the social, economic and political changes associated with a modern, more globalized India.