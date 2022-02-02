How the budget is balanced

The Indian economy felt the impact of covid-19, with a complete shutdown of the economy for about two months in 2020-21. This was followed by a gradual withdrawal of restrictions. As a result, tax revenues were much lower than projected in 2020-21. At the same time, the government has had to spend more to counter adverse impacts of the covid-19 pandemic. Given the smaller revenue pool it had, it was left with no choice but to borrow more. Its borrowings as a share of GDP, which had been falling since 2008-09, are expected to shoot up from 50% of GDP in 2019-20 to 57% in 2021-22 (Chart 3).

