Third-party reporting of transactions will help boost tax compliance: PC Mody

NEW DELHI : Budget for FY22 has sought to iron out tax policy and offered ease of compliance to taxpayers while trying to ensure certainty in tax rates. One major factor that will guide tax administration in future would be information gathering from third parties about transactions that will aid the Income Tax Department to nudge taxpayers to comply, explains Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody in a post-budget interview. Edited excerpts:

While personal income tax receipts projected for FY22 has crossed pre-pandemic levels—what was collected in the year ending March 2020—corporate tax receipts estimated for FY22 is lower than pre-pandemic level. Why is it so and what is your approach to addressing this?

The corporate tax rate was slashed substantially. So far as personal income tax is concerned, making information available to the taxpayer upfront in form 26 AS (tax credit statement) coupled with simplification of processes and better taxpayer services being made available should usher in that change in personal income tax for individuals to comply with their tax obligations. Broadly this is what is behind the trend.

What are the direct tax goals have you sought to achieve in this budget?

Tax certainty has been one of the key goals of this year’s budget. The time period of available for reopening of assessment has been lowered and no new taxes have been added. All these should give that sense of certainty to taxpayer. The ease of compliance is another goal. This helps taxpayers to file his submissions on time. Getting tax matters settled in a transparent manner from the comfort of one’s house and without having to visit the Income Tax office is a great thing to cheer. We are trying to give the best possible service to the taxpayer that is feasible and possible. The taxpayer should feel motivated to comply with the laws voluntary.

But has widening the tax base taken a back seat?

The number of tax returns filed has more than doubled from what was the case in 2014. (Return filers rose from 3.3 crore in 2014 to 6.48 in 2020) Now, with more of third-party reporting of details, say bank interest, share market transactions etc, and that information is being made available to taxpayers in the tax portal, coupled with the ease with which he can discharge his filing and post-filing process, should all be a great motivator for voluntary compliance. This will also help us in pre-filling the return.

A liberal corporate tax rate without tax incentives was offered in 2019 and it was followed up with a similar scheme for individuals. What has been the response?

The tax filing season is yet to get over. It is difficult to say what has been the response at this juncture. But at the same time, the expectation is that people will opt for the new regime because it simplifies the whole tax structure apart from the lower rates which in themselves are encouraging for both companies as well as individuals. We will have a clearer picture when the first filing season gets over.

The new dispute resolution scheme proposed for taxpayers is available in cases where disputed income is upto ₹10 lakh. Isn’t that a low threshold as the tax liability in such cases would be around ₹3.3 lakh?

If you see the nature of disputes, they were largely falling in the lower end of the tax bracket (small taxpayers). To give a better facility of alternative dispute resolution, the scheme was brought in. Since a majority of the dispute is in this bracket, we should first give them this opportunity and see the experience. That is the time when we can take a (fresh) call on the threshold.

Over the years, the tax policy was to do away with tax breaks which complicated tax law and lead to litigation. But now these are coming back, affordable housing, for example. Is this not a U-turn?

No. In fact, the tax relief given to affordable housing has been extended by another year because of the exceptional circumstances we are in. People could not start their project or the individual taxpayers could not make the best use of the package given to them in these difficult times. It is only to support them that this relief has been extended by another year. It does not go against the basic grain of doing away with tax exemptions. A specific end date has been given to incentives.

The strategy to eliminate dividend distribution tax (DDT) on companies and charging it in the hands of shareholders seems to have paid off. Your comments?

We did that change in the last budget. More importantly, in this budget, we removed whatever little irritants that were there with respect to DDT. Advance tax provisions have been ironed out and foreign institutional investors were given treaty rates. (Advance tax liability arises only when dividend is declared or paid).

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has called India’s 2% equalisation levy on e-commerce as “unreasonable or discriminatory" and actionable under US laws authorising withdrawal of trade concessions. Is there any rethink on this levy?

Why should there be? The need for equalisation levy arose because of the change that has come in the business environment. Now one can do business in India even without physical presence and without giving the chance to tax what rightfully belongs to the (local) jurisdiction.

