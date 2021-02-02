Third-party reporting of transactions will help boost tax compliance: PC Mody

Tax certainty has been one of the key goals of this year’s budget. The time period of available for reopening of assessment has been lowered and no new taxes have been added. All these should give that sense of certainty to taxpayer. The ease of compliance is another goal. This helps taxpayers to file his submissions on time. Getting tax matters settled in a transparent manner from the comfort of one’s house and without having to visit the Income Tax office is a great thing to cheer. We are trying to give the best possible service to the taxpayer that is feasible and possible. The taxpayer should feel motivated to comply with the laws voluntary.