Traders vie for export incentives, tax breaks

Recent trade data backs the call for a government boost. With renewed curbs imposed by some trading partners causing exports to falter, India’s trade deficit rose to a 10-month high of $9.9 billion in November. Merchandise exports last month slumped by almost 8.7% to $23.5 billion against $25.77 billion in November 2019. The fall was largely led by petroleum goods, leather, marine products and engineering goods, while essential commodities such as rice, cereals, fruit and vegetables, meat and poultry, spices and pharma products continued to see growth. Credit ratings agency ICRA said it expects the size of the merchandise trade deficit to nearly double in October-December, compared with Q2, with imports recovering on the back of an improvement in economic activity, a rise in commodity prices and a pickup in demand for gold during the festive and marriage season.