Truths & myths of an election budget

NEW DELHI : With general elections scheduled for May 2024, the annual Union budget, to be announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February, will most likely be the last full budget of the current government. Effectively, being an ‘election’ budget, what can we expect of it?

On record, most finance ministers would probably deny that there is any such thing as an election budget (as opposed to ‘normal’ budgets). But in democracies the world over, elections have an undeniable effect on government spending, or even a revenue-side item enshrined in code, like tax collections.

At its most basic, a looming election can cause governments to spend more on public-welfare schemes and benefits to potential voters, causing fiscal purists to fret about so-called handouts and their effect on government finances.

In a 2013 IMF (International Monetary Fund) working paper, Christian Ebeke and Dilan Ölçer found that in low-income countries, government consumption increases ‘significantly’ in the lead up to an election, leading to higher fiscal deficits. This is followed by a period of adjustment, as the new government raises indirect taxes and cuts investment, while still going easy on government consumption.

Officially, in India, all government decisions in the months leading up to an election, and after the election dates have been announced, come under the scrutiny of the Election Commission (EC). The EC is supposed to ensure the party in power does not use government machinery or money to unduly influence voters. But the EC, which is often accused of exercising drastic powers over government decision-making in the months close to an election, only has control over official decisions—a decision to approve a new government project, for instance, or a bank licence.

But much of the election impact on the economy happens at a level well beyond this. A previous analysis by Mint, for the 2014 elections, for instance, found that economic activity declined in an election year. It showed that growth in steel consumption in an election year was, on an average, 6.45 percentage points lower than in a non-election year. Industrial credit slows down; even cement consumption weakens, possibly because builders divert funds to fuel electoral campaigns, an analysis by Devesh Kapur and Milan Vaishnav showed.

A 2008 paper by Shawn Cole found that farm loans by state-owned banks were higher in election years, than in ‘normal’ years. It’s difficult for election officials to track and curb much of this activity that happens well beyond the government budget.

Impact on Budgets

In a paper in 2014, Deepa S Vaidya and K Kanagasabapthy, looked at what they described as ‘fiscal marksmanship’ in election versus non-election years. The term refers to the ability of finance ministers to accurately forecast how much they will end up spending in any given year. The authors studied this by looking at the variance between the ‘budget estimates’ (BE, or the revenue or expenditure figures that the government projects while presenting the budget for the forthcoming year) versus ‘actuals’ (the final numbers for those estimates after the financial year has ended).

The authors say: “…poor marksmanship can…be caused by fiscal manipulation, such as a consistent overestimation of revenue and/or underestimation of expenditure to show lower borrowings and fiscal deficits…It is possible that such manipulation is more prominent in interim budgets since such budgets are usually presented just before an election. Manipulation may be motivated by the desire to conceal (from the point of view of signalling fiscal deficit reduction) higher spending that could take place ahead of the polls."

They conclude that while there is a general tendency to underestimate expenditures, and overestimate revenues, governments miss the mark to a greater extent in election years as compared to non-election years.

Rerunning their analysis using data updated to the 2019 elections doesn’t change that conclusion too much (chart 1). Between 1995-96 and 2019-20 (we excluded the years after that because of the highly unusual impact of the covid-19 pandemic on government finances), India held seven general elections to the Lok Sabha. Treating the immediate full financial year preceding the general election as an election year for budget purposes, there was indeed a significant difference between those years and non-election years for a range of fiscal indicators.

The typical election year, for instance, saw total government revenues from tax and non-tax sources fall short by 7.7% between what was initially forecast (BE) and the final number (or ‘actuals’ in government accounting-speak). In a non-election year, by contrast, that difference was just below 4%. Thus, while finance ministers are usually optimistic about how much money they will raise, irrespective of whether an election is due or not, they are typically much more so in the lead up to an election.

They are also quite optimistic about how much they will be able to rein in expenditure and control deficits. Variance between forecasted total expenditures and the final numbers are typically off by 0.1% in a non-election year. In an election year, that variance increases to around 3.6%. As a result of both revenues falling short and expenditures being more than they should, the final levels of borrowings and deficits tend to rise more in election years, than non-election years, as compared to their initial forecasts.

Was the pattern different in 2018-19, the year before the 2019 elections? In that year, total revenues from tax and non-tax sources were off by more than 10% compared to BE. Interestingly, though, actual expenditure bucked the trend, falling short of BE by about 5%. But since revenues fell to a greater degree than expenditures, deficits still rose.

Going easy on taxes

The case of 2018-19 highlights an interesting quirk in the story of election budgets. While much headline analysis is focused on how government spending becomes more ‘profligate’ in elections as politicians attempt to give ‘handouts’ to voters, there is relatively less attention on how government revenues change. Yet, one apparent quid pro quo between politicians and business or other social groups is about taxation. Governments may decide to go more easy on traders as a group, for instance, in exchange for the latter directing more campaign funds to specific candidates.

Indeed, the underestimation of expenditure is mirrored by an over-optimism about revenues. Total tax revenues, in a typical election year, for instance, tend to fall short by about 7.9% over the initial forecast. In a non-election year, that difference is about 2.5%.

Among the components of tax revenue, it’s interesting to note that the typical election year sees more corporate tax being raised (as compared to initial forecasts), which is not the case in non-election years. In contrast, customs duty collections in election years fall short of forecasts by about 8%, as compared to about 2% in non-election years. For income tax, the shortfall is 6% in election years versus 1.5% in non-election years (chart 2).

This is similar to findings by economists for other types of elections and for other time periods. Stuti Khemani, in a World Bank paper, analysed state elections and state government spending for 14 states between 1960 and 1994. “Taxes on producers are lower, public investment spending is higher, and road construction by public works departments is higher in election years," she concludes. “However, electoral fiscal manipulations have no significant effect on state budget deficits, primarily because spending on the current account falls. This pattern is somewhat counter-intuitive because it does not consist of a populist spending spree to sway poor and uneducated voters."

What was the picture for 2018-19? Overall, tax revenue was off by 8.4%, with the over-estimation most in income tax (off by over 10%) and union excise duties (11%).

Handouts vs tax sops

So, at the very least, the picture of the typical election budget is more complex than the usual one of sops to the poor, which tend to be more visible and get more news coverage. Tax breaks to social and business groups that tend to be richer than the average voter also matter.

Could the dramatic differences in various fiscal indicators between election years and non-election years be just a statistical accident? In total tax revenues, for instance, could a difference of about 5.3% between the shortfall in the seven election years (7.9%) and that in the 18 non-election years (2.5%) between 1995-96 and 2019-20 be purely by chance?

One way to check this is to take a random sample of any seven years (not just election years) since 1995-96, and then calculate the difference in mis-estimation between that sample and the other 18 years. We could repeat this exercise many times (even hundreds or thousands of times on a computer), taking a different random sample each time, computing the difference between our chosen sample and the remaining 18 years each time.

We would then look at the number of cases where this difference is greater than or equal to 5.3 percentage points (the difference in mis-estimation between election and non-election years). If only a small percentage of samples have such a large difference, we could argue that it’s unlikely that such a difference occurs purely by accident.

And indeed, in the case of tax revenues, that is the case. In only about 10% of our test cases did the difference come out larger than or equal to 5.3%. In 90% of our test cases, the difference was smaller. The variance between election and non-election years in mis-estimation of tax revenues was highly unusual.

Running this exercise for other fiscal indicators is interesting because the results vary. That discrepancy for total expenditure, for instance, is still unusual, but less so (20% of our test cases show an equal or greater difference). In the case of revenue expenditure between election and non-election years, using this exercise, it’s difficult to conclude that the discrepancy is effectively any different during an election cycle.

In fact, the discrepancy in total expenditure is mainly driven by mis-estimations in capital expenditure, which shows a highly unusual spike during a typical election year. In only around 6% of our test cases was such a spike seen at random. In 2018-19, though, the spike in mis-estimation of capital expenditure was much less than the typical election year.

Like any other year, Budget 2023-24 will be driven by a bunch of factors, including the 2024 elections. But instead of focusing on just what the government spends on, including social sector schemes or programmes targeted at the masses, it’s just as important to track how the government’s revenues progress over the year. If the previous election is anything to go by, the bulk of election impact may actually be on government revenues and taxes, rather than spending.

