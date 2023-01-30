Truths & myths of an election budget

In a paper in 2014, Deepa S Vaidya and K Kanagasabapthy, looked at what they described as ‘fiscal marksmanship’ in election versus non-election years. The term refers to the ability of finance ministers to accurately forecast how much they will end up spending in any given year. The authors studied this by looking at the variance between the ‘budget estimates’ (BE, or the revenue or expenditure figures that the government projects while presenting the budget for the forthcoming year) versus ‘actuals’ (the final numbers for those estimates after the financial year has ended).